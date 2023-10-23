Lando Norris Gets in Little Skirmish with Interviewer After Snubbing His Golfing Interest: “I Wanna Get Out of the Country as Well”

Lando Norris got into a pretty awkward situation with an interviewer recently as she seemed to cut the Briton off midway as he spoke about his passion for Golf. But Norris wasn’t one to back down and gave a befitting response to the host that led to a pretty intense back and forth between the duo, as showcased on Twitter.

The McLaren racing ace has been an avid Golfer in the Formula 1 paddock. Ever since his days as a teammate to Carlos Sainz, the 23-year-old has gotten more, and more acquainted with the sport and has naturally built a stellar affinity for it.

Safe to say, the interviewer’s actions, hence, did naturally offend the McLaren star. While it may not have been apparent in the moment to the interviewer, her abrupt and awkward comments did rile the Briton up who did not shy away from retorting back to put his displeasure forth.

Lando Norris hits back after interviewer brutally snubs his passion for Golf

Talking about how both Golf and F1 are sports congruent in the aspect of having inter-team rivalries, Norris gave the example of the Ryder Cup. According to him, the Ryder Cup had more viewership as compared to solo Golf events, which coincides with the popularity of F1 as a sporting event, too. This prompted the interviewer to chime in with a rather offending remark.

She said (as quoted on Twitter), “We don’t wanna talk about the Ryder Cup here Lando.” Lando then tried to defuse the situation by simply stating that he wanted to talk about it, however, the interviewer went a step ahead and declared, “Well, we’re Americans & you’re in America right now.” Norris then seemingly lost his cool as he retorted, “Okay true, I wanna get out of the country as well.”

Norris may have put his own point forward, but his comments may not have a favorable bearing on the sport of F1, after all.

Norris makes grave mistake as F1 looks to conquer the US

The United States of America has massive commercial implications for the sport and Liberty Media and the FOM know this. This is exactly why the sport has targeted the American audiences with many initiatives, including 3 US Grands Prix on the F1 calendar this year.

The sport has taken massive steps in ensuring that the viewers in America get the best out of this sport. Norris’ comments may dissuade a few from supporting him, but the sport has ensured that the Las Vegas GP becomes the crowing jewel in F1’s attempt to conquer America.

Formula 1 has big ambitions for the Las Vegas GP. Debuting on the iconic Vegas Strip, the 2023 Las Vegas GP is billed to be one of the greatest racing and sporting spectacles this country has ever witnessed.