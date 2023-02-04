Max Verstappen Insists That His Rivalry With Lewis Hamilton Will Resume in 2023

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were part of arguably one of the greatest title battles of all time in 2021. The two drivers went toe to toe for the world title throughout the course of the year, and could only be separated at the final lap of the season finale.

During their heated championship tussle, the two drivers developed a fierce rivalry. They clashed with each other multiple times on the track, which led to their respective team bosses trading insults & throwing accusations off it. Even the season ended with controversy, as Verstappen won the finale to win his first title under extraordinary circumstances.

Max Verstappen’s overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi 2021 https://t.co/oLQo9N4WZV pic.twitter.com/NA537rCd6g — Kieran (@kie_SF1) January 12, 2023

2022, however, was a different story. Verstappen coasted towards his second consecutive title win with four races to spare. Hamilton meanwhile, struggled because of the W13’s poor pace and finished P6 in the standings. There was a pause in this rivalry, but as far as Verstappen is concerned, he sees it resuming in 2023.

Max Verstappen calls Lewis Hamilton ‘one of the greatest’

During Red Bull’s car launch event in New York, Verstappen spoke about his title chances this season. He is confident that the newly launched RB19 will be good enough for a title charge but is also wary of looming threat from other drivers.

One of the drivers he is keeping an eye out for is none other than Hamilton. The Brit went through an underwhelming campaign last season, but will be looking to get back to his best in 2023.

Suited up for the 🆕 season 💪 #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/u9E0yyPeu2 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2023

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old called Hamilton one of the greatest drivers of all time. He added that if the seven-time World Champion drives a good car, then there is no reason why he cannot challenge for the world championship once again.

However, Verstappen feels that there are other drivers who might fancy a shot at the title. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s teammate George Russell and even McLaren’s Lando Norris were the names Verstappen mentioned when asked about drivers who are capable of challenging for the title.

Hamilton looking to challenge for his eighth title

In 2021, Hamilton lost out on the world championship in heartbreaking fashion. Had he won that, it would’ve been his eighth, which would put him clear of the legendary Michael Schumacher.

The Brit has insisted on several occasions that he wants to win his eighth title before calling time on his career. Now 38 years old, the Stevenage-born driver does not have a lot of time to fulfil that dream. However, given the right car, he may very well cement his legacy as the undisputed best in the very next season.