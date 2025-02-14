Lando Norris’ Touch to Fernando Alonso’s No Touch: Superstitious Traditions Followed by F1 Drivers

Like any other sports stars, several F1 drivers also have their own sets of superstitions that they religiously follow during every race weekend. Many drivers continue to follow these superstitions until today, with the hope that it will bring them good luck.

Here is a look at some of the different superstitions that drivers follow.

Lando Norris

In a recent video uploaded by Kym Illman on his YouTube channel, he revealed the several superstitions that drivers have. For example, Norris has a superstition of the ‘lucky tap’ — the Briton would always touch one of the bars above while entering the McLaren garage.

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel was arguably one of the most superstitious drivers. Illman revealed that the German former driver always inserted an image of St. Christopher in his racing shoes. Moreover, the four-time champion always got into his car from the left side, a tradition that was previously followed by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Sergio Perez

Perez perhaps had the strangest of superstitions. He would always have a picture of the late Pope John Paul II in his car.

Speaking of what made him start this tradition, Perez explained, “I have it because he touched my hand back in the 2000s. I really felt a big connection to him. And these days, although he has died, I still feel a big connection to him.”

“He’s someone who I really trust and feel is on my side all the time. I feel having him in my car is very important; he gives me extra strength”.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso probably has one of the most interesting superstitions. Illman revealed how the Spaniard would avoid certain people on race days that he thought would bring him bad luck. Moreover, if Alonso came across any such person and they shook his hands, he would sanitize them immediately.

Other superstitions of former F1 drivers

David Coulthard would always wear blue underpants that were gifted to him by his aunt for race weekends. The only time he had no choice but to stop wearing them was after they were cut off in an accident.

Meanwhile, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve only used race suits that were one size larger.

The driver who got rid of all superstitions

The one driver who got rid of all superstitions is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who did not find any luck in having them. Explaining the superstition he had until he was 18 in an interview last year, he said, “I put my left sock on first and my right sock on and did this sequence of things, then good things would come. I would drive well”.

Hamilton then explained what made him get rid of this superstition by adding, “And there was one weekend I forgot one of the sequences, and I genuinely did crash afterward. And I was like ‘It’s just stupid.’ It’s just me blocking myself. So I was like, no more”.

So, while most F1 drivers have superstitions, it helps some because of how they condition themselves with it. On the other hand, drivers like Hamilton stop believing in such coincidences altogether.