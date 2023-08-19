Lando Norris Warned of Sergio Perez-Like Situation as Oscar Piastri Slowly Transforms Into Max Verstappen

McLaren making a fighting comeback was something no one could’ve predicted at the beginning of the season. However, it has given Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris a real chance to show their true talents. While the latter has been considered the next Lewis Hamilton, Piastri has recently been compared to the relentless Max Verstappen. So does that make Norris Sergio Perez?

Both the drivers in Papaya overalls are deemed to be future champions. While Norris has proved himself as a man capable of victories, Piastri has done the same in his rookie season against the seasoned driver. Calm, collected and rarely making mistakes, Piastri has etched his name in the minds of his audience.

This effect was reminiscent of a certain 17-year-old who joined the grid in 2015. Verstappen too, outshone his then championship-worthy teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. Thus, while Norris is perfectly capable of wearing the crown, he is given a fair word of caution about the man standing beside him.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez could be replicated at McLaren

Piastri’s race engineer Tom Stallard, and Peter Windsor, couldn’t help but praise the driver. Describing traits similar to Verstappen, Stallard stated, “Everything he says makes sense. He has an interesting personality: calm, but intense. There will be no more drivers who can describe as calm and intense.”

The rookie has been nothing but logical and focused on what matters; even mimicking Verstappen’s quick driving style. Therefore, Windsor worries for Norris. “This is not going to be easy for Lando Norris, because this guy is a very good driver, who drives short corners. Lando drives fewer short turns. He has been doing that for years and he has not developed in it, which is a bit worrying at Lando.”

Thus, the F1 pundit sees Red Bull-like dynamics forming at McLaren. “Just as Sergio Pérez doesn’t seem to understand the difference between Max and himself, I wonder if Lando sees that.” He further adds, “I think [Piastri] will continue to beat Norris.”

The Belgian GP was a telling race for this argument. Piastri and Verstappen dominated compared to their teammates. Windsor even believes that Piastro is taking notes from the Red Bull champ. “He seems to learn quickly and watch what Max is doing. I have a lot of respect for it when he does.”

Verstappen impressed by Oscar Piastri

After the Belgian GP, Verstappen spared time to give Piastri his flowers for an impressive race. Even Verstappen saw himself in Piastri. “I mean, I’ve been in that position as well, where the younger guy comes in.”

Praising the rookie, he said Verstappen was impressed with the season he has had so far. But even more, he enjoyed battling with him. “I think also this weekend, he has been really on it. So it’s always nice to, for the first time, basically race him.”

Thus, as we witness the next Verstappen make his way through F1, it’ll be interesting to see what the rest of the season holds for Piastri.