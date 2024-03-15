Liam Lawson Reveals His Inner-Swiftie as He Chooses Pop Sensation Over Her NFL Star BF Travis Kelce

The fandom of pop icon Taylor Swift continues to grow multitudes and is encapsulating a range of celebrities. The F1 grid is no stranger to the same, and some of the drivers are also ‘Swifties’. Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson stands as the latest driver to reveal that he is a fan of Swift. In a video uploaded by Lawson on his YouTube channel, he was asked to choose between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and Lawson went with the latter.

“Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift?” Lawson: “Taylor Swift.”

Kelce and Swift are one of the most influential power couples in the US at the moment. Thanks to her incredibly successful Eras Tour, Swift garnered hundreds of thousands of new fans. Meanwhile, Kelce is widely regarded as one of the best in NFL, and recently won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. As the two entities came together, their influence grew multifold. All the cameras are on them wherever they go, and fans cannot get enough.

The couple’s most viral moment came at Super Bowl LVIII as Kelce and his team fought for the title. Swift was in the audience with Kelce’s mother as they looked on in anticipation of what would happen. Once the Chiefs won, Swift was over the moon. Kelce and Swift’s kiss and interaction after the match became a global talking point.

The video where Lawson chose between Kelce and Swift was part of a special video for Lawson. The New Zealand driver had a camera crew follow him around in the build-up to the screening of his documentary. It shows an exclusive sneak peek into the life of Lawson as the 22-year-old makes his journey to the F1 grid.

Red Bull going the extra mile for Liam Lawson

Red Bull had a specific camera crew follow Liam Lawson around once they realized he was something special. Last year, when he suddenly got into an F1 car, Red Bull had more reasons to have cameras follow him for a documentary. Titled ‘In The Wings,’ the documentary encapsulates Lawson’s journey to the F1 grid. It also captures the highs and lows of his Super Formula campaign. The documentary could also focus on the reactions of his close friends and family when they heard the news of him driving in F1.

Given everything that Red Bull is doing for Lawson, it looks like the Austrian team has big plans for him. Lawson was impressive during his time with (formerly) AlphaTauri. There were a lot of calls to make him a full-time F1 driver, but the team decided against it. For now, Lawson remains on the sidelines, but fans hope it won’t be this way for long. Should Red Bull not bring Lawson to F1, other teams might look to poach the driver, as he has a lot of talent to offer.