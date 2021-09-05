WATCH Haas teammates Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher almost collide during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort

Haas teammates Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher are not on best terms at the moment going by their aggressive moves on each other.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher have been going at each other at Zandvoort all weekend, and it all came to a boil during the race earlier today.

In the video below, you can see the Haas teammates trying to outmuscle each other. At one point, Mazepin moves his car towards Schumacher aggressively, just potentially avoiding crashing him into the wall.

WATCH Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher tussle during Dutch GP

The Haas duo also had a disagreement during qualifying

Yesterday, after the qualifying session, Nikita Mazepin complained of Mick Schumacher breaking the teammates’ agreement between them.

It all started after Mick Schumacher went past Nikita Mazepin in the pit lane during qualifying despite the latter having the right to go first. But Schumacher had taken the team’s permission on the radio before doing so, and team boss Guenther Steiner has also defended his move.

“I think there’s no right or wrong.

“We tried to maximize the drivers’ tyre temperature, and they both had different ways to do it. But it didn’t work out because, at the end of the lap, there was a queue again, so it got messy.

“I think the biggest thing was people leaving very slow the pit lane, and if you try to make a gap where you don’t achieve it, because that’s the first queue.”

