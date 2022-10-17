Lando Norris who earns $20 million can’t live without his $395,000 Richard Mille watch

Lando Norris, like any other F1 driver, owns several luxury items, but he can’t live without a few things, which includes his Richard Mille watch.

Lando Norris earns massive money from McLaren, and his recent prominence makes him one of the most desirable drivers. Now, the Briton race driver, after his successful F1 career, has surrounded himself with some of the fanciest items.

The 23-year-old driver loves watches, and McLaren has Richard Mille as their sponsor. He gets to own some of the fanciest collections. One of them is RM 67-02.

daniel ricciardo and lando norris went watch shopping together in tokyo 🥰❤️‍🔥 (dan’s outfit 🔥) #broswithbags pic.twitter.com/KjbgoWtYR5 — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) October 5, 2022

These watches are reportedly custom-made for McLaren drivers Norris and his teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Thus, it’s not available for sale in the market. But its estimated value is around $395,000.

Lando Norris reveals he can’t live without this watch

During an interview with GQ, Norris explains that he takes this watch wherever he goes. According to him, it’s the most comfortable and lightest watch he owns.

“This is my absolute favourite,” said Norris to the GQ Youtube channel. “Very thin, extremely lightweight. I almost don’t even feel like you’re carrying it ever. But I can drive in it, play gold in it, and it looks beautiful.”

He goes on to thank Richard Mille for giving this watch to him. The priceless watch is often seen on the wrist of Norris after the end of every race.

He lost one of them last year

Norris made headlines when he was reportedly robbed of one of his Richard Mille watches during the Euro 2020 finale. The internet empathized with the young F1 sensation for the traumatic incident.

McLaren even issued a statement involving Norris. The Woking-based team claimed that the incident shook Norris and that the team was there to support him.

After that, no further update was made on it. Norris is not the only F1 driver whose Richard Mille watch has been stolen. Charles Leclerc’s RM 67-02 Ferrari edition was also stolen in Italy.

