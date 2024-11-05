Lando Norris Will Change His Mind on ‘Lucky’ Max Verstappen Win After Race Rewatch: Martin Brundle

Only five times in F1 history has a driver won from 17th or lower on the grid and last Sunday’s Sao Paulo GP was one such occasion. Max Verstappen, after finishing P1 despite starting P17, showed why he is the world champion and has ruled the sport for the last three years. Still, his title rival, Lando Norris deemed his stellar victory at Interlagos as “lucky”.

On this, Martin Brundle stated that Norris would certainly change his mind once he rewatched Verstappen’s heroics in the race highlights. “Yes, I do think he will [change his mind]. Because Max was in a class of his own. Those conditions suit his talent level,” said Brundle to Craig Slater of Sky F1.

The former F1 driver noted how the MCL38 wasn’t the fastest car in the rainy conditions at Interlagos, which was surprising as Norris had looked comfortable in wet weather just hours before in qualifying.

Nevertheless, Brundle lauded Verstappen‘s wet-weather skill and his awareness to manage the situation when the rain intensified. While Norris and George Russell pitted for new intermediate tires, the #1 driver stayed out along with the Alpines to gain track position and waited out for a safety car or a red flag.

Race control typically issues a red flag when rain becomes torrential, as the risk of aquaplaning increases due to standing water. Although a red flag was deployed, it was actually due to Franco Colapinto’s crash in the final sector, caused by poor visibility from the heavy spray.

It worked greatly in favor of the top three, including Verstappen, as it allowed them a free pit stop during the pause. Norris later remarked that this incident was the main reason the Dutchman had “luck” on his side.

Are Norris’ complaints and jibes valid?

The red flag due to Colapinto’s crash changed the complexion of the Grand Prix, as it placed Verstappen as a frontrunner. While it was a fortunate turn of events, the 27-year-old had toiled hard in the first stint of the race to climb his way back up to the top.

So, Norris’ comments about his title rival getting lucky with the red flag and winning in Interlagos seem futile. The Briton himself had the rub of the green during his maiden Grand Prix win in Miami in May. A timely safety car helped him pit and maintain track position in P1 ahead of Verstappen, resulting in his victory.

Naturally, Norris’ post-race comments were met with a lot of criticism on social media, as the Briton also lost a huge chunk of points to the Dutchman.

Amid this criticism, F1TV pundit Alex Brundle came to Norris’ rescue, defending the McLaren driver’s annoyance. His comments reflected that Norris had all the right to react the way he did, and if he is criticized for the same, F1 would become a “bland sporting spectacle”.

Norris’ complaints seemed somewhat misplaced, as he too benefitted from a timely red flag in qualifying, which placed the Red Bull driver down in 17th on the starting grid. Luck in sports is often a two-way street, with fortune eventually favoring athletes who have previously found themselves on the losing end.