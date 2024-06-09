Lando Norris Would Not Want to Be Max Verstappen Even If That Meant Front Row At Canadian GP

The 2024 Canadian GP produced a qualifying session that will go down in the history books. All drivers in Q3 were within a second of the pole position time of 1.12.000 set by George Russell. However, Max Verstappen recorded the same lap time to the thousandth of a second, yet had to settle for P2. Lando Norris was agonizingly close as he qualified in third just two-hundredths of a second away from pole. However, the Brit has no regrets and confessed he wouldn’t want to be in the three-time champion’s position.

In a video posted on Twitter (now X), he said, “I mean, I could be in Max’s position and not be on pole, but I’ve done a quick enough lap time. So I’m happy. I’m honestly, I’m happy with third. It’s so close. So to be this close with a lap, it was good, but not incredible.”

lando was asked about whether he’s frustrated with the 0.021 gap: i could be in max’s position and not be on pole but done a quick enough lap time so, i’m honestly happy with third it’s so close pic.twitter.com/BQ8xm1AHYb — ray (@ln4norris) June 8, 2024

Norris cited how the Montreal track layout is always “challenging” and this year the rainy conditions could increase the level of difficulty for everyone. Perhaps, the #4 driver may be thinking how it would’ve been much more painful to start from second despite going fastest.

Russell will get the benefit of starting first as he set the best time before Verstappen. Norris admitted his lap wasn’t perfect and up to his high standards. The McLaren man was also extremely close but he would want to make it up by getting a better start from P3 which may give him the chance to jump Verstappen.

The 24-year-old highlighted how even Russell admitted his lap wasn’t perfect either. On the flip side, Verstappen produced a mega lap despite struggling all weekend. So, during the race, it’s anybody’s guess who will occupy the top step of the podium.

Heading into the weekend many assumed it would be a Ferrari weekend. Mercedes wasn’t even in the discussion. However, such is the nature of the 2024 season which is exactly why Lando Norris is excited for the race.

Lando Norris feeling confident for the Canadian GP race

There is a lot of quality in the front row ahead of the McLaren man and even behind him. However, the MCL38 has been rapid all season and is continuously improving. Although, the season is extremely track-dependent and the Brackley outfit proved that. So, even though it’ll be a challenging race, Norris expects some excitement at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

As quoted by Formula1.com, he said, “No, I’m excited to see what we can do. The car has been great all season, especially the last three or four races we’ve been on a good roll, but two very fast drivers ahead, plenty of fast drivers behind, so we’ll put on a good show tomorrow.”

What a session. And what a race we have in prospect! Russell

Verstappen

Norris#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/3zmG3HelZJ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 8, 2024

After Miami, Imola, and Monaco, many expected the season to be a three-horse race between Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren. However, the events of the Canadian GP so far have thrown all these assumptions out of the window. Still, Mercedes have often flattered to deceive and have had this tendency of having false dawns in the past two seasons.

So, time will tell if they join the likes of Ferrari and McLaren to try and overturn Red Bull’s dominance. Regardless, for the first time since 2022, a championship battle is brewing once again.