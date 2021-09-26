“Lando’s race was a bit of disaster”– Daniel Ricciardo gives honest insights into McLaren’s uneventful weekend in Russia

“Lando’s race was a bit of disaster”– Daniel Ricciardo realized early he needed intermediaries as soon as the rain started to flood the track.

McLaren had an unfortunate end to their campaign in the Russian Grand Prix, from potentially winning the race to only getting 19 points from the weekend.

For Ricciardo, results could have been better but avoided telling much about Lando Norris’ race, except for saying that it was a disaster for him during the final laps, instead talked about his own experience on the track.

“I speak purely on my race, my feeling is, I think, if the rain is getting heavier, because this part of the track more or less dry, it was the far-part which was wet, and we are the best reference for that,” said Ricciardo to the SkySports.

“So, I said on turn 5 and 7, I can’t keep on the track anymore, so for me, it was clear that I need inter, because turn 7 I went off nearly close to the wall.”

“So, it was not even a question for me, I need inter, normally we are the best judge for that because we are feeling the track. Again, i am not speaking about Lando’s situation, but at least for me today it was clear.”

“Actually, in hindsight, a lap earlier was even better, we still didn’t perfect it, but I think, it was still the right call.”

Not a comfortable weekend as Monza

In the latter part of the interview, Ricciardo confessed that the race result wasn’t ideal and that they could have gotten a better result from the weekend.

“The more I stand here, and speak to you guys, the more I understand that Lando’s race was a bit of a disaster at the end, it could have been by my understanding first or second by the sound of it.”

“There could have been more points today, I think personally, some moments were good, some not so. I am still eager to find the speed in the car.”

“I don’t think it was a comfortable weekend as Monza, certainly a bit more tricky a big compromise with Friday, so I don’t think, we have got back to the top of it, so, will try to keep working on it.”