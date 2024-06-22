Las Vegas Grand Prix Won’t Get a Third Chance if Conditions Are Not Met, Threatens Local Government

The first edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a blockbuster event, generating an economic impact of $1.5 billion. Gauging the opportunity to make a fortune, Formula 1, for the first time ever, promoted a race. In that process, they shelled out $500 million to build the infrastructure around the Strip.

While the race was a hit among the fans given the excitement generated by the drivers, there were some teething issues in its organization. Even before the start of the race weekend, the local residents had to endure long traffic snarls. While the Grand Prix weekend was on, fans had to scythe through multiple hurdles just to get to the venue.

All this has led to the local authorities taking note. Clark County has even found itself at the wrong end of multiple lawsuits from local businesses. Owing to this building pressure, Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick has delivered an ultimatum to make sure the premier motor racing does not repeat its mistakes from last year.

️ | Checo on the awkward moment with Bruce Buffer at the Las Vegas GP drivers’ parade “I remember the moment, basically I wasn’t told what to do, I really just be there with all the drivers and I thought there would be a normal presentation and parade. And then all of a… pic.twitter.com/K1wQKk42rM — RBR News (@redbulletin) February 28, 2024

Blackbook Motorsport quoted her as saying, “The commission has been very clear, ‘you will do it a certain way, or there won’t be a third time’. But at the same time, they will hold up your permits and make it very uncomfortable for your guests, so I think that [Formula One is] actually working hard.”

Kirkpatrick raised a couple of demands, all relating to the smooth running of the Grand Prix weekend. One of those is to make sure the fans get more free access to movement. The other is the movement of the other constituents who live around the Strip. Another essential factor the authorities are looking forward to solving is the logistical challenges that local businesses faced due to the Grand Prix last time around.

The issues that the F1 drivers and teams faced at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2023 Las Vegas GP got off to a horrendous start. Red flags came out to halt the first practice session after just nine minutes of its start. That was because of an unusually high manhole cover which Carlos Sainz crashed into and damaged his chassis beyond repair.

The incident got Ferrari team principal seething as it required his team to make some crucial changes to the car which saw his driver take a massive grid penalty even before the start of the race.

While that was an issue that only Sainz and Ferrari faced, there was one that every driver and member of the team crew had to endure. The race was held during ungodly hours to accommodate the audience from the rest of the world. That had a severe impact on the drivers and the team crew who were already jet lagged.

The Las Vegas GP will return to the F1 calendar later this year in November. Being the third-last fixture of the season, it could turn out to be the race that crowns the championship winners.