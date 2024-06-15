mobile app bar

Last Man Standing: Lando Norris Pips Every F1 Driver to Bag Special Honor in Canada

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Last Man Standing: Lando Norris Pips Every F1 Driver to Bag Special Honor in Canada

Credits: Imago

Lando Norris might have missed the top spot at the 2024 Canadian GP, finishing just 3.8 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, but he secured another special honor that highlights his consistency this season. Norris is now the only driver to score points in every single Grand Prix race this year.

The only race Norris had to retire from was the Miami GP Sprint, which doesn’t count as a Grand Prix outing. And Norris hasn’t just been scoring points. He has been competing at the front of the grid with the best, even clinching a win in Miami (his maiden F1 victory).

McLaren as a team has also made huge strides over the winter break, making them one of the top teams in F1 today. This has helped Norris immensely, making him a favorite for the podium places in every race.

Even Max Verstappen, who dominated F1 in 2023, winning 19 out of 22 races, had to retire once- the 2024 Australian GP.

Other stars like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have also missed on this point-scoring streak by slim margins. Hamilton, like Verstappen, retired in Australia whereas Leclerc retired in Canada last weekend, which disrupted his otherwise perfect points-scoring season.

Can Lando Norris help McLaren beat its rivals?

Norris has become a contender in the Drivers’ Championship race, at least for P2. He is now just seven points behind second-placed Leclerc, which also makes him one of Verstappen’s rivals.

Still, challenging Verstappen for the title race remains a daunting task. The Red Bull driver’s unexpected victory in Canada earned him 25 points, taking his overall lead over Leclerc to 56. This was a huge bonus for Verstappen, particularly because Red Bull wasn’t expected to win in Montreal.

Norris and McLaren, as a result, will focus more on the Constructors’ Championship. The Woking-based outfit is 92 points behind Red Bull, which can be bridged if both Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri perform up to the mark for the remainder of the season.

Piastri has expressed optimism about the same. He believes that with continued development and by tidying up a few loose ends, McLaren can certainly hope to fight for the constructors’ title.

In the last three races, no team has amassed more points than McLaren (88), and they will look to continue with this run in the coming rounds.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these