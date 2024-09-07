Lawrence Stroll Emptied Aston Martin Factory For 7 Days Over Adrian Newey Visit

Adrian Newey has been linked to Aston Martin for months. Recent reports suggest that Lawrence Stroll and Co. will finally be announcing the legendary aerodynamicist’s arrival on the team. The process of convincing Newey has been long. Stroll Sr. once also planned a factory visit, a time when he emptied the facility for a week.

According to AMuS, “In order to show the most successful constructor in Formula 1 history his empire, Stroll sent the entire workforce home the week before the Canadian GP. No one was supposed to see who his exclusive guest was. Of course, word of the visit quickly got around anyway”

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin. Done. ✅ Newey visited the factory and met some people and his meeting with Lawrence and Alonso seem to convinced him in the end. Some weeks ago there was already some work going on in the factory for him to arrive. But it was not allowed to… — Ferran West (@ferranwest) September 3, 2024

Aston Martin has the most advanced factory and wind tunnel under construction, which will fully come into effect in 2025. Newey reportedly wanted to see the plans and infrastructure before agreeing to a deal with Aston Martin. Despite Stroll Sr’s best efforts to keep the details of Newey’s visit private, the news spread like fire.

Most recently during an interview with Bloomberg, Stroll Sr. revealed how he’s been in contact with Newey for years, and is most certain that the aerodynamicist will join his team. Craig Slater recently came out with reports about when Newey’s announcement will be made by the Silverstone outfit.

Aston Martin will confirm Newey’s signing before Azerbaijan GP

Newey is under contract with Red Bull and is restricted from joining or announcing another F1 team before the 6th of September. Amid this, Aston Martin came out and scheduled a press conference for the media on the 10th of September, something Slater believes is called for to present Newey.

Slater said, “I’m here in Silverstone and my understanding is that Newey has said yes to Aston Martin. I expect official confirmation that he will be joining them early next week, next Tuesday [10 September] because the team has called a Press Conference, and it would make sense to present Newey.”

The contract is reportedly three years long and Newey will be paid $26 Million a year.