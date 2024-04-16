Lawrence Stroll-Led Company to Give Away $2.3 Million Supercar Free With $59 Million Luxury Penthouse in Miami

Lawrence Stroll-led Aston Martin have built a luxurious apartment complex in Miami and have a fantastic offer for their customers. On purchasing a $59 million luxury penthouse, the customer will also receive a $2.3 million supercar free.

However, as per the video released by journalist Vincenzo Landino below, the supercar is not street-legal. This means that the consumer cannot drive the supercars on ordinary roads.

The journalist then also revealed that the construction of the complex will be completed soon. Besides, the company also has more exciting offers available for customers who do not opt to buy the penthouses. Landino revealed that there is also a special offer available for all home buyers who purchase an apartment on the 15th floor or above.

Each of these customers will receive a choice to select between one of two Aston Martin cars that are not disclosed yet. The outstanding offer for a luxurious apartment is one of the latest initiatives that Aston Martin have introduced since Lawrence Stroll took over the brand.

Stroll took over Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC in 2020 by purchasing a substantial stake in the company. Since taking over, he has made it his intention to help the company’s F1 team win championships in the future.

How has Lawrence Stroll made Aston Martin more marketable since taking over?

Alongside being a part-owner of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Lawrence Stroll also owns the F1 team. A consortium led by him currently owns a 26.23% stake in the team.

Since Stroll is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the two companies, he has brilliantly used both entities to improve the marketing of Aston Martin as a whole. Moreover, since the Aston Martin F1 team also has two top drivers – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll – the parent company often invites both of them to launch the brand’s cars.

Both Alonso and Lance Stroll were present to launch the DB12 Super GT. The company launched the next-generation sports car ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix last year.

Since both these two famous drivers are often present for the company’s car launches, the events often attract a greater interest from the fans. This, in turn, often helps improve the company’s sales and brand value.