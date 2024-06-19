mobile app bar

Lawrence Stroll Makes Big Move to Hijack Ferrari’s Adrian Newey Deal

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei, IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since Red Bull and Adrian Newey announced that they would be parting ways next year, the 65-year-old is touted to land up with Ferrari. However, according to the latest reports, Aston Martin part owner Lawrence Stroll might just be planning a successful hijacking of Ferrari’s deal. F1 reporter Erik van Haren has reportedly learned that Newey was given a private tour of Aston Martin’s Silverstone-based facilities recently.

De Telegraaf also suggests that Stroll has a multi-million dollar contract ready for Newey to sign. These developments have been taking place behind closed doors. Naturally, when asked to comment, the British team refused to let go of any details.

Their statement said, “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team is a very attractive project with the vision of Lawrence Stroll, a state-of-the-art new technology campus, and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda. Many high-profile individuals from all walks of life have been linked to the team, but we have nothing to announce.”

Van Haren’s credentials as a paddock insider cannot be challenged. It was the Dutch reporter himself who broke the news of the allegations that were leveled against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner by a former female employee for inappropriate behavior towards her.

Hence, Stroll is most likely not firing a shot in the dark. The Canadian business mogul has invested heavily in the team’s infrastructure recently. This could very well motivate Newey to partner with the likes of Fernando Alonso and be interested in the prospect of having the chance to turn Aston Martin into a championship-winning outfit.

Is Aston Martin a lucrative option for Adrian Newey?

A lot has been happening at Aston Martin that would sway Newey’s attention towards the Silverstone-based team. A fundamental attraction for the British engineering genius would be the tools at his disposal with Stroll having recently commissioned major upgrades to the team’s campus.

Amongst these changes, Aston Martin have invested in a state-of-the-art wind tunnel which would see them develop their own car with more autonomy and accuracy. This investment cost Stroll a whopping $200,000,000.

Another factor that may convince Newey to sign with Aston Martin is the prospect of reuniting with his protégé Dan Fallows. Fallows left the Milton-Keynes-based outfit to join Aston Martin in 2021 and has played a key role in the team’s recent upturn in performance.

