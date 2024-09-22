Lewis Hamilton Admits He Made the Wrong Fashion Choice for Hot Singapore GP Weather

There’s one aspect Lewis Hamiton usually has on point and that is fashion. He often leaves an impression every time he visits the track by showcasing his incredible style. However, he made a huge mistake during his latest paddock walk ahead of the Singapore GP race day. He admitted his mistake in an interview during the driver’s parade.

Hamilton underestimated the weather in Singapore and wore an outfit he regretted. The Brit wore a full-sleeved turtle-necked baggy brown top that completely covered his upper body.

He wore similarly baggy pants that almost covered himself head to toe. This was a mistake as it was extremely hot. He confessed in the interview, “Well, firstly, it’s roasting here, so it didn’t help with my outfit this morning.”

| Lewis : “It’s roasting here! It didn’t help with my outfit this morning ” Siiiirrrr I was wondering the same #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/jml7Tv4WrF — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) September 22, 2024

The Singapore GP is one of the hottest races on the calendar which also makes it one of the most physically challenging. This is exactly why it made his outfit extremely uncomfortable and made him feel like he was roasting.

He had a better ensemble on the qualifying day though. The Brit wore a cool and relaxed sleeveless vest top from Wales Bonner’s 2025 spring-summer collection. He paired it with Our Legacy’s off-white cargo pants and Port Tanger sunglasses.