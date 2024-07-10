Lewis Hamilton Admits Moving to Ferrari Will Be Challenging

Although Lewis Hamilton has almost two decades of experience in F1, he believes that he has to overcome hurdles when he moves to Ferrari in 2025. The seven-time World Champion expects the difference in culture in Italy to be challenging in particular.

When asked if he is excited to drive for Ferrari, Hamilton replied, “Of course. It is going to be new. It is also going to be daunting because it’s new territory. It’s a new experience. It will be a challenge.”

The 39-year-old then spoke about how driving in Ferrari is going to be different from anything he has ever done in his F1 career. “I mean the two teams I have driven for have been British teams. So, I am going to a completely new culture in Italy“.

Sir Lewis Hamilton asked about his expectations and excitement looking ahead to Scuderia Ferrari: pic.twitter.com/CRnKUb7FMC — sim (@sim3744) July 9, 2024

Hamilton highlighted a major cultural difference between Brits and Italians, stating that the former are usually “very quiet.”

On the other hand, Italians are “much more emotional”, which will put him under a lot of pressure when he suits up for Ferrari. Arguably F1’s most passionate fanbase, the Tifosi will have high expectations upon Hamilton’s arrival.

Italian fans’ connection to Ferrari’s success

Ferrari has often been labeled as the only national team in F1, owing to the huge support it receives from Italian fans. Red Bull’s sister team V-CARB also has its base in Faenza, Italy. But fans aren’t as connected to it because of its Austrian roots.

As a result, all hopes are pinned on the Prancing Horse, not just in F1 but in every motorsport discipline Ferrari takes part. It is for the same reason that a win for the outfit is so passionately celebrated in the country.

As per tradition, the church bells in Maranello play the Italian national anthem after Ferrari’s victory in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/aNdI4k1GF6 — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) April 12, 2022

However, since Ferrari always brings the exact pressure of having to deliver for its fans back home, when drivers don’t perform, they are heavily criticized. Hamilton has achieved almost everything he dreamt of in F1. Still, he is expected to face a similar treatment when he moves to Maranello.

There is one thing that may help Hamilton deliver. According to Motorsport, the Maranello-based team is building its 2025 car around the Briton, keeping his needs and strengths in mind.