Lewis Hamilton Aims to Leave a Legacy of Diversity and Innovation in F1

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain takes second place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lewis talks to the press about the 2024 season and his future in 2025

Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

Although Lewis Hamilton is incredibly proud of his achievements on the track, he has always stated that nothing gives him more satisfaction than knowing that something he has done has made a positive impact on the world. He has once again echoed a similar sentiment as his aim continues to be to leave a legacy of diversity and innovation in F1.

When asked what is something he hopes to be remembered for, Hamilton replied, “I’d like to think that I challenged the team in ways that they’ve perhaps never been challenged before in terms of how we engaged in the background.”

“How we engaged with our partners and how through conversation and through collaboration we opened up the doors for more people from different backgrounds. That’s something I’m really, really proud to have been a part of”.

The 39-year-old added that he hopes that in the years to come more people from diverse backgrounds pursue a career in racing. For him, making an impact in such a manner matters more than success on the track as many before him have won multiple world championships.

With Hamilton currently racing for Mercedes, he has also helped the Silver Arrows promote diversity and inclusion within their organization by partnering with them to launch various initiatives such as Ignite. The two parties got together in 2021 to launch this joint charitable initiative that aims to promote diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Hamilton works with F1 to launch historic diversity and inclusion charter

F1 announced a landmark initiative — Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) charter — three years after they received several proposals from the Hamilton Commission. The Briton, who is the first black driver in F1, made it his mission to promote the sport among more people from different communities after he saw “the lack of diversity within the end-of-season photo in 2019″.

As per the report issued by the Hamilton Commission, less than 1% of people in motorsport come from black backgrounds. Now, knowing that all 10 teams have accepted the D&I charter, a proud Hamilton said, “Obviously, it’s been three years in the making trying to push the sport in that positive direction.”

“It’s already been great to see that F1 have decided to invite kids and create opportunities. I’m really grateful to all the teams signing on and the FIA”.

Knowing that the acceptance of the D&I charter is only the first step to promoting diversity and inclusion in motorsport, Hamilton added that in the coming years, he will continue to work with F1, the FIA, and the rest of the stakeholders to ensure that peoplemove in the right direction to create opportunities for people, irrespective of their skin color or where they come from.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

