Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Unveil Mercedes’ $185,000 Car in Singapore

Ahead of the race in the Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell unveiled the latest Mercedes car. The two F1 stars were present for the curtain raiser for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition”. Although the head tuner has a price of $185,000, for many it would be a steal because of its incredible specs.

The rare Mercedes car, which is an exclusive model, is capped at 200 units. It has a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine under the hood which is capable of producing 612 hp.

The car is fully equipped with AMG ceramic high-performance brakes, 21-inch AMG forged wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. Capable of producing 850nm torque, it goes from 0-100 kmph [0-60 mph] in 3.2 seconds.

The road hypercar draws immense inspiration from the F1 team, especially in terms of design. The car features a distinctive design highlighted by its obsidian black metallic paint.

It also features hand-painted silver star patterns and PETRONAS-colored accents toward the back of the car. The car looks similar to the F1 cars and is capable of delivering incredible performance on the roads as well.

Hamilton, who was present for the unveiling of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition, could be helping the Silver Arrows promote a car for probably the last time. In a few months, he will join Ferrari.

An end of an era for Hamilton and Mercedes

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is arguably the biggest driver move in F1 history as arguably the greatest driver in the history of the sport will join hands with arguably the most successful constructor. Once the 39-year-old officially moves to Maranello next year, it will mark the end of a successful decade-long partnership with Mercedes.

Since Hamilton is such a popular figure, it will not come as a surprise if Ferrari ask him to promote their cars as well. After all, Ferrari has a massive presence in the road car market. The Italian car automakers are considered industry leaders in the hyper and supercar market.