“We Are Easy Going People”: Why Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon Don’t Need to Spend Time Together to be Good Teammates

2025 Williams teammates Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz share one of the most bizarre relationships among F1 drivers. Despite having been next-door neighbors in the past, they barely spent any time together.

Sainz and Albon stayed opposite each other in Monaco before the Spaniard moved into a more expensive house.

While they did not spend much time together despite their close proximity, one would imagine that they perhaps would hang out more since they are teammates now.

But that is not the case. Albon simply believes that they do not need to spend time together to be good teammates.

“It’s great to have Carlos onboard” Alex Albon looks ahead to 2025 with his new teammate Carlos Sainz pic.twitter.com/KUqSTJX0NV — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 14, 2025

“I think we are just easy going people,” he said.

The Madrid-born driver then chipped in with, “I think we are just relaxed. We are obviously competitive on track but outside it, we can get along and have our relaxed conversations.”

The Grove-based team looks like a team on the up under the leadership of James Vowles. And as the car gets competitive, it can lead to sparks flying between the two teammates. But as things stand, it appears that their pairing is one of harmony.

Vowles expects Sainz and Albon to push Williams forward

Ever since Vowles took over the reins at Williams, the former Mercedes man has been on a mission to bring the iconic British team back to the top of F1. His pursuit of Sainz was very much a part of this plan.

And going into the 2026 season, the Briton will be expecting his drivers to work together and contribute to the team’s resurgence. “I think from the perspective of not just driving the car, but leading the team forward, we’ll have the best line-up on the grid. That will help motivate and push us forward,” he had said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

History stands testament to the fact that when teammates work against each other, it turns counterproductive for a side. Hence, it would be imperative for Albon and Sainz to collaborate, even when they are trying to beat each other on track.

McLaren are the perfect example of a team who found the right balance in letting their drivers fight each other for podiums and wins, and also making sure that they worked together when required for the benefit of the side. It is this partnership that helped the team win their first Construtors’ title since 1998 last season.

This would be something that Sainz and Albon would like to replicate during their time together at Williams.