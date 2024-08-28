Max Verstappen Launches Donations Appeal for Life-Saving Project Run by Princess Charlene of Monaco

Max Verstappen has come out in an appeal for donations for a noble cause. The 26-year-old took to his official Instagram account to spread awareness about a recent campaign that relates to water safety for children through the means of education.

Donations have been opened for the Crossing Water Bike Challenge : Calvi – Monaco. The race is organized by the Fondation Princesse Charlene de Monaco run by Princess Charlene. The sums that have been collected through these donations will be used in the many programs of the foundation.

Verstappen came onto his Instagram account to share a story, linking the post that gives fans details about how and why they should make the donations. He wrote, “Please have a look into their mission to save lives by promoting water safety for kids through education.”

The Water Safety project run by the foundation aims to educate and spread awareness amongst kids and adults about the risks of their aquatic environments. It also undertakes to teach children life-saving techniques.

As per WHO, 7% of injury-related deaths are due to drowning. Almost 236,000 people die from drowning each year and it is the third most common cause of death.

Verstappen has carved a niche out for himself as one of the most successful F1 drivers. With his success also comes a great platform — and the Dutchman has used it on many occasions to support humanitarian causes.

Verstappen had auctioned signed memorabilia for a flood-affected Brazil

Earlier this year, the country of Brazil was hit by devastating floods. The damages accounted for showed that more than 580,000 people had been displaced and civilian life was completely destroyed.

BRAZIL FLOODS: DEATH TOLL CLIMBS President Lula met with Governor Leite in Rio Grande do Sul as floods wreaked havoc across the region. The storms have resulted in 21 missing individuals and nearly 10,000 displaced across 150 cities. Infrastructure suffers from bridge… pic.twitter.com/DJZ3JxzCEy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 2, 2024

Verstappen’s girlfriend and Brazilian model, Kelly Piquet had launched an initiative to raise money for the calamity-stricken nation. Verstappen gave away a signed Red Bull Racing shirt for auctioning and its proceeds went towards the country’s restitution.