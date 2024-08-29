Lewis Hamilton Bedazzles the Italian GP Press Day With a $181,000 Look

Lewis Hamilton made quite a head-turning entrance on Thursday as he arrived for the media day of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The Briton once again showcased his bold fashion sense by sporting an incredibly stylish and expensive outfit as shared on social media by one of his fan pages @hamazinglew.

Hamilton‘s ensemble for the day was valued at nearly $181,000, and this doesn’t even include the cost of his vest top and boots. The star of his outfit was undoubtedly the limited-edition IWC Schaffhausen timepiece — the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph “Lewis Hamilton”.

Priced at $175,000, this watch was designed in collaboration with IWC last year and only 44 pieces of this watch were made, making it a rare and highly valued collector’s item. It features a 43.5-millimeter platinum case that shines with luxury, complemented by a striking teal-colored dial set with 12 diamonds.

This particular tourbillon weighs just 0.675 grams, which is remarkable considering that it consists of 56 individual components. It is powered by the in-house-made caliber 89900 movement, featuring a chronograph function, a retrograde date display, and a power reserve of 68 hours.

Apart from the watch, the Briton’s ensemble included Cartier Première de Cartier sunglasses, priced at $3,595, and a pair of ‘Our Legacy’ jeans, which cost around $500. Next on the list was an Éliou Este necklace valued at $188, adding a subtle touch to his look.

To complete his outfit, Hamilton carried a Rimowa cabin luggage bag in Emerald Green, worth $1,430. The ensemble was topped off with a knitted vest from Wales Bonner’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection and LOEWE boots from the Fall 2024 Menswear collection.