Lewis Hamilton Blamed to Have the “Worst Cooldown Room” Sessions

Alongside the racing on the track and the press conferences before a Grand Prix, F1 is also famous for its cooldown room sessions. Lewis Hamilton is arguably the most experienced when it comes to having cooldown room sessions, having finished on the podium a record 201 times.

Despite the 39-year-old having so much experience in this aspect of the sport, he has been blamed for having the “worst cooldown room” sessions.

While speaking on The Red Flags podcast, one of the hosts said, “Lewis [Hamilton] has the worst cooldown rooms. He just doesn’t relate to anybody anymore. He’s so much richer, older, and more famous than anybody that he can’t talk to these f***ing” people anymore”.

His co-host explained how Hamilton fails to relate to any of his rivals despite their being just 20 F1 drivers on the grid.

They seem to suggest that all four of Hamilton’s cooldown room sessions [thanks to four podiums] so far this season seem to have been boring. Two of those podiums have come in the form of wins.

Hamilton will hope to achieve more success in the second half of 2024

The 2024 F1 season is currently on a summer break and 14 races have concluded so far. With 10 Grands Prix still remaining this year, Hamilton will hope to register more podiums in his final few races with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton finally returned to the top step of the podium for the first time in more than two years this season in his home race at Silverstone due to Mercedes’ uptick in performance. After a poor start to the 2024 campaign, the Silver Arrows have introduced some positive upgrades to the W15 ever since the Monaco GP weekend.

Hamilton’s form is also likely to be good news for Ferrari as the Prancing Horse will get a seven-time champion, who has high confidence, on their side next season.

However, if Ferrari are to make the best use of Hamilton’s skillsets, they too will need to produce a strong car for the 2025 campaign and ensure that the performance of that car does not dwindle away like it has so far this season.