Lewis Hamilton Call of Duty: F1 Champ Is So Obsessed With This Video Game That He Has His Own Character

Lewis Hamilton’s competitive streak is pretty evident on track as he has racked up seven world championships so far during his time in F1. That said, this streak has also translated for the Briton out of the car with him being obsessed with online multiplayer games like Call of Duty.

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu recently revealed that the #44 driver is constantly playing this video game on his PlayStation that he carries around the world. The Chinese racing ace, however, prefers to game on a PC, with Counter-Strike being his preferred video game.

Are you team PC with Zhou Guanyu or team console with Lewis Hamilton? pic.twitter.com/3ihA5OyeRZ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2025

Hamilton‘s love for Call of Duty isn’t a recently developed penchant, though. Back in 2020, the then-Mercedes driver revealed he was playing the game with his on-track rivals like Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

Last year, in an interview for Mercedes’ YouTube channel, the 40-year-old explained how Call of Duty was the latest game he played and was waiting for the latest release to come out. “It was actually the Black Ops 6 beta version. So, I’m waiting for the new one to come out,” he said.

The developers of the game have also noticed Hamilton’s affinity with their game and they have included him as a non-playable character. Back in 2016, Hamilton appeared in the single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The Briton is featured as one of the engineers aboard the fictional spaceship ‘Retribution’. “I’ve been a Call of Duty fan for a long time, so it’s an absolute honor to be part of this game and the franchise,” he had explained about featuring in the game.

However, the CoD franchise isn’t the only one that has embraced the seven-time world champion as a character. Fans of the video game, Fortnite, can also see Hamilton’s digital avatar in-game. Fans can purchase the official ‘Lewis Hamilton x Fortnite’ skin through the game’s shop.