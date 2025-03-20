mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Call of Duty: F1 Champ Is So Obsessed With This Video Game That He Has His Own Character

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia

44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP), F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton’s competitive streak is pretty evident on track as he has racked up seven world championships so far during his time in F1. That said, this streak has also translated for the Briton out of the car with him being obsessed with online multiplayer games like Call of Duty.

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu recently revealed that the #44 driver is constantly playing this video game on his PlayStation that he carries around the world. The Chinese racing ace, however, prefers to game on a PC, with Counter-Strike being his preferred video game.

Hamilton‘s love for Call of Duty isn’t a recently developed penchant, though. Back in 2020, the then-Mercedes driver revealed he was playing the game with his on-track rivals like Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

Last year, in an interview for Mercedes’ YouTube channel, the 40-year-old explained how Call of Duty was the latest game he played and was waiting for the latest release to come out. “It was actually the Black Ops 6 beta version. So, I’m waiting for the new one to come out,” he said.

The developers of the game have also noticed Hamilton’s affinity with their game and they have included him as a non-playable character. Back in 2016, Hamilton appeared in the single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The Briton is featured as one of the engineers aboard the fictional spaceship ‘Retribution’. “I’ve been a Call of Duty fan for a long time, so it’s an absolute honor to be part of this game and the franchise,” he had explained about featuring in the game.

However, the CoD franchise isn’t the only one that has embraced the seven-time world champion as a character. Fans of the video game, Fortnite, can also see Hamilton’s digital avatar in-game. Fans can purchase the official ‘Lewis Hamilton x Fortnite’ skin through the game’s shop.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these