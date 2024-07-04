Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Special Milestone With IWC by Flaunting $15,000 Watch

Since Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the most marketable drivers on the current grid, he has several partnerships with some of the top brands in the world. One of them is IWC. To celebrate his 10-year association with the Swiss watch manufacturer, the Briton recently flaunted a $15,000 timepiece.

As seen in the video below, Hamilton wore a timepiece that is named the pilot’s watch performance chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. This timepiece’s name highlights the Swiss watch brand’s partnership with the Mercedes team.

IWC launched this watch only last year as a tribute to the Silver Arrows. Now, the Swiss watch brand seems to have returned the favor to Mercedes by giving the timepiece to Lewis Hamilton.

This watch is one of a kind as it features a 41-mm Ceratanium case. When it comes to the features of the watch, they include high robustness, easy readability, and maximum precision. And regarding IWC’s longstanding partnership with Hamilton, the Swiss watch brand’s kind gesture to the 39-year-old does not end just there.

IWC celebrates their 10-year partnership with Lewis Hamilton

As revealed by Justin Hast, IWC has opened up a pop-up shop to celebrate their 10-year partnership with Hamilton. Hast revealed that this shop will be open every day from 10 AM to 5 PM local time until the conclusion of the British Grand Prix this Sunday.

Fans visiting this shop will have the opportunity to purchase several of the luxury watches that Hamilton has either helped design himself in partnership with IWC or worn himself. They include the Black Lives Matter Big Pilot, and the Portuguese tourbillon retrograde, among others. The shop is present at the Battersea Power Station.