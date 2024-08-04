mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Cheers His Friend and USA Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson at 2024 Olympics

Vidit Dhawan
2024-08-04

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto, IMAGO / Nordphoto

The F1 2024 season is currently on a summer break and most drivers are spending time relaxing. However, Lewis Hamilton does not seem to be one of them. Hamilton has traveled to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and is supporting his fencer friend Miles Chamley-Watson playing for Team USA.

Hamilton was spotted at the Olympics wearing Chamley-Watson’s merchandise. On seeing the 39-year-old sport the same, several fans could not resist suggesting that the British driver is now behaving like a “supportive wag“.

During the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, Hamilton also met Snoop Dogg. The American rapper has been one of the biggest supporters of the United States’ athletes at this year’s edition of the Summer Games.

As for Chamley-Watson, he won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. However, Chamley-Watson, who is a Red Bull athlete, could not achieve the same feat at the Paris 2024 Olympics as his men’s team lost to France in the bronze medal match.

Chamley-Watson explained why he considers Hamilton his “best friend

Chamley-Watson once opened up on his struggles with anxiety and self-doubt and explained how in such a situation it was Hamilton who helped him immensely. The American fencer explained in an interview that he feels comfortable being vulnerable with Hamilton and sharing his feelings with the Briton.

Crying and laughing in front of your best friend is so important. Especially men, talking about everything with each other, those are your friends,” Chamley-Watson explained. “Sometimes with my best friend Lewis. He will always push me to just, ‘what’s going to happen to you bruv’?

