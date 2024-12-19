mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Contemplates Opening a Museum of His Cars and Racing Gear to Inspire Next Generation

Vidit Dhawan
Published

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait mercedes farewell during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait mercedes farewell during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

As Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bid farewell to each other, the seven-time F1 champion took one final walk down memory lane. He recently visited Mercedes’ warehouse along with team principal Toto Wolff and the two had a moment of nostalgia after looking at all the team’s past cars, the engines, and also some iconic helmet collections.

Looking at several of Hamilton’s helmets in the warehouse, Wolff suggested the 39-year-old should open a museum. Hamilton, seemingly happy with Wolff’s suggestion, explained how it would be cool for him to show some of his cars and racing gears to aspiring racers to motivate them as to what is possible if one puts in the hard work.

“I could do a little museum,” Hamilton replied to Wolff before adding what would be its purpose. “Just for young people, I think for kids to go by and see what’s possible from where it starts. From the small radio-controlled car to this (pointing at all the cars in Mercedes’ warehouse),” the Briton explained.

Among all the collections that Mercedes had in their warehouse, Hamilton’s helmets were perhaps the most striking. All of the Briton’s exquisite customized lids were available in the warehouse, prompting the 39-year-old to praise Wolff for making immense efforts to store all of them.

The video then ends with Wolff giving Hamilton an emotional departing message — “It’s the end of a phase in our lives which was racing together. From 2013 until now, what good times we had and how much we fought”.

