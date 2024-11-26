Lewis Hamilton Dons White Mercedes Race Suit After 5 Years Ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

November 23 2024 Las Vegas NV, USA Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain takes second place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lewis talks to the press about the 2024 season and his future in 2025 Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

As Formula 1 heads into the final two races of the season, something very nostalgic has seemingly popped onto the notifications bar of many fans online. Ahead of the Qatar GP this weekend, pictures of Lewis Hamilton in a ‘white’ Mercedes suit have been doing the rounds of social media.

The last time we saw the #44 driver donning a white racesuit was during the 2019 season. Back then, the Silver Arrows ran a predominantly silver-white livery. However, since 2020, they have gone black. This happened as the team showed solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement with Hamilton.

In 2023, the team did revert back to a silver livery but the race suits remained black. Hence, this is the first time in five years that the Briton has been given a chance to roll back the memories and into an era where he ruled F1 with the Brackley-based squad.

Lewis Hamilton in a white suit!!! pic.twitter.com/wcHTZ7K6Dc — deni (@fiagirly) November 26, 2024

But ever since these pictures have gone viral, fans are probably wondering what this could mean. Could this be the farewell that Mercedes have planned for the 39-year-old? Or maybe there is another reason behind it?

Will Hamilton wear a white racesuit at the 2024 Qatar GP?

There is a pretty good chance that Hamilton appears to the Lusail International Circuit draped in the old-school colors of the Mercedes team. But it isn’t to do with sentimentality. Rather, it is a public relations gig for their sponsors IWC Schaffhausen.

Hamilton will partner with IWC to premiere a short film during the Qatar GP weekend. The Briton will be seen receiving astronaut flight training with the Polaris Program for commercial human spaceflight missions at the Hamad International Airport. That’s why in the background of the pictures there is a fighter plane.

The suit is to be specifically worn for the Qatar Grand Prix weekend as Hamilton will drop an appearance as their brand ambassador for the entirety of the event. Naturally, it’s safe to say that Hamilton will not wear the white race suit in Abu Dhabi.