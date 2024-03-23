mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Disappointed After Getting Knocked Out of Q2 in Australia – “I’m a Bit Used to It Now”

Aditya Srivastava
Published

Lewis Hamilton Disappointed After Getting Knocked Out of Q2 in Australia – "I'm a Bit Used to It Now"

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Lewis Hamilton‘s disappointing season continued this weekend at Albert Park in Melbourne, as he got knocked out of Q2 in Qualifying ahead of the Australian GP. Hamilton will start tomorrow’s race from P11, but he isn’t too shocked, because his results over the last couple of years have made him accustomed to this.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton said, “I’m a bit used to it now, getting knocked out of Q2. So Kind of just a flat feeling. It’s not great but yeah.” 

 

On Friday, Hamilton described his practice running as his worst session in a long time, but Mercedes made some changes to the W15 after his complaints. He started Saturday morning on a better note, finishing just a tenth of a second behind leader Charles Leclerc in FP3. Unfortunately, Mercedes and Hamilton lost their rhythm once they entered Qualifying.

Hamilton wasn’t too comfortable in Q1, but somehow made it into the second part of the session. There, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda’s final push-laps ensured that the Briton didn’t make it to Q3. He finished P11 and has his work cut out for him ahead of Sunday’s race.

In the same interview, Hamilton shed light on a particular thing, that plagued his performance in Melbourne. He emphasized on the unsteadiness of the car in the afternoon, because of the increasing wind. P11 is Hamilton’s worst starting position in Melbourne since the 2010 Australian GP.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about George Russell’s performance?

While Lewis Hamilton suffered a shocking exit in Q2 at Albert Park, his teammate George Russell was able to salvage a respectable P7. For the third consecutive weekend, Russell has outperformed the seven-time world champion, and Hamilton seems to be growing more frustrated with each passing day.

The Stevenage-born driver agrees that Russell is doing a better job. In the post-qualifying interview, he said, “George did a good job today. It is what it is. “

According to Hamilton, there isn’t a good feeling within the team. However, when they take to the circuit for the Grand Prix tomorrow, they will hope for a much better race.

