F1

“How can you be so sure, Toto Wolff?” – Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver

"How can you be so sure, Toto Wolff?" - Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"LeBron James can bring anybody, they ain't beating Michael Jordan and me!": Scottie Pippen refuses to acknowledge Lakers' superstar forming a pair to beat the legendary Bulls' duo
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"How can you be so sure, Toto Wolff?" - Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver
“How can you be so sure, Toto Wolff?” – Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver

Esteban Ocon served as a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2019 after he was forced…