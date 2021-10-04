“He had worked very hard that weekend”– Max Verstappen got incredibly frustrated after collision with Lewis Hamilton reveals Red Bull boss

“He had worked very hard that weekend”– Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen was incredibly frustrated after the collision with Lewis Hamilton.

This year’s championship fight has been closest in the last five years, and from here, many things are at stake for both teams, creating a nail-biting contest between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Amidst the title challenge, both drivers got involved in some unfortunate moments, and one such incident was in Silverstone, where Verstappen suffered a massive 51G crash after colliding with Hamilton.

Red Bull’s boss reveals that Verstappen was incredibly frustrated after receiving the significant loss from the collision, despite being at the front across the weekend.

“Max was incredibly frustrated about the collision with Lewis in England and the result,” Horner said. “He had worked very hard that weekend, had already won the sprint race and had a good chance of winning the GP.

“Instead: contact with Hamilton, 51g crash, hospital, opponent victory, but on Monday he said to me, ‘If I could do the race again, I would win it.’ And then he left that behind.”

The collisions are continuing

If people thought that the collision between Hamilton and Verstappen was the last, they were not more wrong. Verstappen and Hamilton collided in Italy last month; this time, both ended with DNF, unlike Silverstone.

And it is predicted that there are chances that more would follow in the remaining number of races, as the title is getting more intense with every passing race, and the difference remaining marginal.

So, it remains to be seen would the championship would go on being clean in the following Grand Prix races, which could also restore the goodwill between Hamilton and Verstappen that got minimized after the Silverstone accident.

After all of that we ended up with a Hamilton and Verstappen top two 😅 pic.twitter.com/wm8uHIeMUD — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 26, 2021

However, with little room for errors, such expectations are hard to achieve before the end of the season.