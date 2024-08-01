Lewis Hamilton Ends Up Having a Laugh at Yuki Tsunoda’s Expense Because of a Kid’s Scooter

Mercedes recently shared a video clip on their YouTube channel where Lewis Hamilton and some of his fellow drivers, including Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon, were seen having a fun conversation about some kids’ scooters. They were mostly discussing how the scooters were a little too small for their liking.

Hamilton pointed at a few small ones and said, “These are kids’ ones,” to which Bottas responded, “It’s for the tricks.”

Albon then mentioned, “If you have a small scooter, it makes you look bigger”, to which Hamilton agreed before making fun of Yuki Tsunoda by saying, “They’ll be the one Yuki would have had“. On hearing Hamilton’s response, the other drivers burst into laughter.

Since Tsunoda has a height of just five feet and two inches (1.59 meters), he is often the subject of such jokes in the Formula 1 paddock. While Tsunoda may look tiny to his fellow drivers, he is not one who can be underestimated.

Can Tsunoda make it to Red Bull after an impressive 2024 season so far?

Tsunoda has shown remarkable progress in his performances in the 2024 season compared to previous ones. Despite being the less favored driver between himself and Daniel Ricciardo at the start of the season, Tsunoda has shown great consistency in scoring points for VCARB.

The Japanese driver has scored points in seven out of the 14 Grand Prix so far, including a single point scored during the Miami GP Sprint. On the other hand, Ricciardo has only scored points in four Grand Prix and finished fourth during the Miami GP Sprint.

Daniel Ricciardo average Race finish position: 12.33

Yuki Tsunoda : 11.77 And yuki outscored ric in the last 8 races 8 points to ric’s 7 & in total 22 to ric’s 12 Idk where people get the idea that ric is a better replacement than yuki. pic.twitter.com/pAGQePeMy4 — Nay (@Nrn_F1) July 29, 2024

With his teammate facing challenges in adapting to the new VCARB01 car, Tsunoda has stepped up as the lead driver for the team. Team principal Laurent Mekies has also praised Tsunoda’s significant progress, noting that the Japanese driver has made a “monumental leap” in his fourth season.

Tsunoda’s ability to deliver consistent results under pressure has also earned him a contract extension with the team for the 2025 season. While Red Bull might not be considering Tsunoda for a potential promotion to the main team, many experts believe that he deserves the promotion more than any other driver in contention.