“Best Car I’ve Ever Seen”: Yuki Tsunoda’s Reaction to Honda’s $550,000 Legendary Car

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Yuki Tsunoda at Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix - GP Free Practice 1 and 2 - Suzuka Yuki Tsunoda (Jap) Of Oracle Red Bull Racing 22 during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Yuki Tsunoda at Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix – GP Free Practice 1 and 2 – Suzuka Yuki Tsunoda (Jap) Of Oracle Red Bull Racing 22 during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

With Yuki Tsunoda racing in his home country at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, it was the perfect opportunity for Red Bull to put him in a classic Honda and gain some marketing mileage. YouTuber Dino DC met up with Tsunoda, and the two went for a spin in the iconic Honda NSX-R.

A classic automobile from the Japanese manufacturer, the NSX-R is a lightweight variant of the original NSX and has gained significant value in the market. According to RM Sotheby’s, the NSX-R can fetch anywhere between $450,000 and $550,000.

The model that Dino DC showed Tsunoda appeared to be customized with a white Red Bull livery paint job, along with several modifications under the hood. The 24-year-old was naturally astounded upon seeing the NSX-R and said, “Stunning. Best car I’ve ever seen.”

But beyond marveling at its build and aesthetics, Tsunoda had several reasons to feel emotional upon seeing the Honda NSX-R—one of them being that it was a car his father used to drive.

The NSX and NSX-R range has become a cult classic in Japanese car culture, and driving one around the country naturally draws attention. For Tsunoda, the connection runs deeper—his father owned several classic Honda cars, including the S2000 and the NSX, which may have strengthened his affinity for the Minato-based carmaker.

He spoke about how these cars offer “pure joy,” adding, “The amount of direct feeling you can have to your body and everything [is unparalleled].” The #22 driver also revealed a special fondness for the S2000, saying, “I always enjoy driving around in the S2000, which is my dad’s car.”

Tsunoda further highlighted how his father played a crucial role in shaping his racing career from his early karting days, and even his driving style is somewhat inspired by him.

Tsunoda’s connection to Honda also paid dividends, helping him secure sponsorship from the Japanese manufacturer, which supported his journey through the junior formulas and continues to back him at the pinnacle of motorsport.

