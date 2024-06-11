Lewis Hamilton Explains ‘Something Happened’ During Cursed Canada GP Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton was left perplexed after qualifying for the 2024 Canadian GP. The #44 driver was happy with how the upgraded W15 was feeling during the practice sessions. However, come qualifying, the Briton suddenly lost confidence and performance. Now, the seven-time world champion has revealed that he has understood why.

After the session on Saturday, Hamilton was left without any explanation as to why he could only manage P7 while his teammate, George Russell took pole position. According to Hamilton, he now understands that it was an issue on Mercedes’ side.

Formula Passion quoted Hamilton as saying, “Each set was 2 or 3 degrees lower than it should have been. I imagine something happened with the tire-warmers.” Formula 1 tires are very heat-sensitive, and warmup is crucial to get them running at their best operating window. “We need to be more careful,” concluded the #44 driver.

Hamilton has been very critical in the past about how sensitive the Pirelli tires are. However, this time around, he has the Silver Arrows to blame for his on-track miseries. Despite driving a stunning recovery drive from P7, the Briton just missed out on the final podium place to his teammate.

Undertones of disarray within the Silver Arrows have started to creep into the open. After the race on Sunday, Hamilton chose to snub Toto Wolff over the radio comms. A consolatory message from the Mercedes boss was met with radio silence on the other end by Hamilton.

Does Lewis Hamilton feel Mercedes is boycotting him?

Cracks seem to be developing between the seven-time world champion and his team. Hamilton announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the team to join Ferrari from 2025 onwards. This may have prompted the team to shift their priority to Russell – something Hamilton is not very happy about.

The #44 driver publicly addressed this for the first time at the Monaco GP when Russell’s was the only car fitted with the upgraded front wing. The very next race weekend, Hamilton once again feels that the team let him down in favor of the #63 driver.

Lewis Hamilton was left alone after the 2023 Singapore GP, where he finished on the podium. Ferrari’s team were the first to congratulated him. Meanwhile, watch this same Mercedes team celebrate Russell’s P3 at the Canada GP as if they won the race. I’ll never forget this day. pic.twitter.com/GwB0li9zr9 — mercedesamgf1motorsport (@MercedesF1Sport) June 10, 2024

After the second Safety Car at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton pitted for fresh rubber. Russell was given the Mediums but surprisingly, Hamilton was offered the Hards. The Briton feels this is what cost him the podium.

“Am I penalized by tire choice? Yes, if I had known that I would have been fitted with Hard tires, I would have stayed out. I thought I would have the same tires as George,” remarked Hamilton. With 15 more rounds still left in the championship, is Hamilton’s cold war with Mercedes about to take a bitter turn?