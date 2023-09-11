Lewis Hamilton Far From Giving Up; Still Wants That Lost 2021 F1 Title, Believes Renowned F1 Expert

Back in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton lost the chance to be the greatest-ever Formula 1 driver in the sport’s history by just a few seconds. The last-lap decision by Michael Masi cost the seven-time world champion his championship, coming at the very last lap of the season. However, Hamilton is far from giving up as he still wants to redeem the championship he lost in the United Arab Emirates, believes renowned F1 expert Ted Kravitz, as per GP Today.

Advertisement

Masi’s decision on the last lap put Max Verstappen in a significant position against Hamilton and, therefore, helped the former to win. Even though both the drivers won on merit, Mercedes and Hamilton fans would beg to differ.

Advertisement

Following this, there were multiple blame games against the FIA by Mercedes, which ultimately led to the sacking of Masi. Nevertheless, the controversy is still to stop. Amid all this, Kravitz believes Hamilton still wants the championship he lost, but silently.

Hamilton wants to redeem his lost championship but silently

After losing the world championship at the very last moment, Hamilton went through extreme trauma. So much so that he even cut ties with the rest of the world for months. Now, as he made his comeback to the sport a few months later, he made up his mind to hunt for the title yet again. This time, silently.

Talking about this, Kravitz said, “Justice for Abu Dhabi, I know many of you will be thinking that. It keeps Lewis in the sport. He will never say that. [Winning the world championship publicly]” Following this, he added, “Maybe he thinks so. Toto Wolff might think so. Mercedes might think so. Lewis fans might think so.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1594302278768332801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With this, Kravitz also added that Formula 1 fans in general, who are not necessarily Hamilton fans, might share the same thought. However, Wolff’s recent admission puts the FIA on a pedestal for one more ‘wrongdoing.’

Advertisement

Wolff put huge blame on FIA; this time, it’s not for Abu Dhabi 2021

Besides the repeated allegations on the FIA for the Abu Dhabi 2021 judgment, Mercedes honcho Toto Wolff struck a new blow against the governing body. This time, it was done as the FIA curbed its dominance years ago. Things go back to 2020 when the FIA brought in new regulations that needed the F1 challengers to have a floor cut.

This significantly reduced the massive advantage the Silver Arrows had that year. The Austrian boss pointed his finger at the FIA and said after witnessing the massive advantage that W11 had, the governing body brought in the regulations to stop them. He also said that it was also a reason for their downfall.

Nevertheless, as Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes, he will try to redeem the championship he lost in 2021. Or, in a short sentence, he will eye for his eighth world championship to become the GOAT of the sport.