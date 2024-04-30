“LeBron James Belongs in Hollywood”: Skip Bayless Breaks Down Why LBJ Isn’t Parting Ways With Lakers Anytime Soon

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even after spending two decades in the league, it seems LeBron James still has some things to achieve, maybe another ring or maybe playing with his son on the same team. However, right now, things might be looking blurry for him. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding his future with the Lakers after an unceremonious playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets. After the conclusion of Game 5 on Monday, the King was asked if this could be his last time in the #23 Lakers jersey. He refused to answer, thus sparking further speculations about his future in Los Angeles.

However, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes that LeBron James is here to stay. Despite all the buzz, the 76-year-old envisions the King to be a Laker for perhaps a year or beyond. He understands how LBJ likes capturing the media’s attention with his statements, which always allows him to stay relevant in the mainstream.

In a recent episode of the ‘UNDISPUTED’, Bayless remarked that LeBron loves to keep the fans hanging till the offseason as it “creates the buzz” for him and the Lakers. The speculations surrounding the King with each off-season are great entertainment for everyone to root their attention toward LeBron and his team. However, despite all such buzz, the UNDISPUTED host is adamant about the King remaining a Laker,

“He is going to be a Laker! They are building another house here…His family loves it here, how can you not love it here? And, his businesses are also rooted here. It’s Hollywood baby! He belongs in Hollywood and he knows that, especially at age 40.”

Skip once again reiterated his belief that Bronny James was guaranteed to be a Laker and Klutchh Sports would make that happen. He is determined on the Lakers signing Bronny even if he goes undrafted or as a second-round pick.

The analyst seemed hopeful about Bronny and his father playing together and sticking with the Lakers for another three years. He believes LeBron still has much to add to the team, as Tom Brady did for the Buccaneers until his 40s. To validate his analogy, even Shams Charania threw light on a similar possibility.

Shams Charania reported that LeBron James will stay with the Lakers

Skip Bayless’ intuitions seem quite right. In an update on LeBron James’ future, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that he is expected to play up to two more NBA seasons. He also suggested the perfect scenario for this would be the Lakers drafting Bronny James.



As per Charania, the Lakers also seem very interested in picking Bronny in the draft this year. They will have the 17th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could be conveyed to the Pelicans as part of Anthony Davis trade in 2019. If the Pelicans indeed opt for LA’s first-round pick, the Lakers could perhaps even utilize the remaining two second-round picks at their disposal to pick Bronny James.