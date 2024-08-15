mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Finds More Peace After Taking Yet Another Trip to Africa

For the second time since 2022, Lewis Hamilton spent his vacation days in Africa, in his quest to find calm and peace. This time, the 7x world champion visited Morocco, and claims to have found more peace, adding on to his last trip in the continent.

Hamilton revealed his presence in Morocco by posting photos on his Instagram. Claiming to be overwhelmed by the beauty and the healing nature of the world, the British driver detailed his latest trip was no different.

Lewis Hamilton further revealed that Morocco was the “first stop,” perhaps hinting that he visited more African countries during his vacation, or that he has plans of exploring the continent further.

 

The 39-year-old’s primary reason to visit Africa is to explore his family heritage. On his first visit, the Mercedes driver figured out the history behind his family name, which brought him peace. Wanting to be more in touch with his inner self, Hamilton has made it a goal to visit the continent as much as possible.

Another point linking Hamilton and Africa is the former’s ambassador role with Dior. Known to bring his heritage in everything he does, Hamilton is working with designer Kim Jones on an active lifestyle collection that draws inspiration from Africa. But that’s not all the future Ferrari driver wants to do for them.

Lewis Hamilton wants African representation back on the F1 calendar

Forever pushing for diversity, Hamilton continues to reiterate the lack of African representation in F1. The British driver has often called for the South African GP to return to the F1 calendar and wants to see it happen while he is still an active driver. The last time F1 visited Africa was for the 1993 South African GP in Kyalami.

Three decades have passed since then, and no signs of F1 returning to the continent. However, Rwanda is making strides in the department and claims to be ready to host a Grand Prix in their country.

The capital of the country, Kigali, will be hosting FIA’s annual prize distribution ceremony in 2024, and chances are that plans will be proposed for a potential Rwandan Grand Prix. Should they build the circuit in Kigali, elements might be similar to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico. Thus, there are increasing chances of an African GP returning to the F1 calendar.

