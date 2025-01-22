Lewis Hamilton Flaunts $320,000 Richard Mille Ahead of His Unveiling as Ferrari Driver

Lewis Hamilton finally appeared in Ferrari’s red suit, and with that, the brands around him have also changed. The seven-time world champion, who, until the end of last year, was an ambassador to IWC watches because of the Swiss brand’s association with Mercedes, is now flaunting Richard Mille’s timepiece.

Ahead of his first outing in a Ferrari car, Hamilton appeared out of Enzo Ferrari’s mansion in Maranello in a video posted by Ferrari. The #44 driver was seen flaunting a rare Richard Mille watch — the RM 67-02 ‘Italy’ Edition, which is worth $320,000 in the current market.

Hamilton’s signing with Ferrari is surely a huge commercial success for Richard Mille, who now has arguably the two most popular drivers on the grid, with the other being eight-time Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc. Apart from Ferrari, Richard Mille is also associated with McLaren.

It can be argued that it’s a good time for the 25-year-old brand as both of their sponsored teams are likely to be in the championship fight this year. This will most likely help them get greater visibility when compared to their rivals.

Watch companies are an essential part of F1 when it comes to sponsorships as Rolex, Tag Heuer, IWC, Richard Mille, H. Moser & Cie, Girard-Perregaux, and Tudor are all invested to attract attention from fans ready to afford luxury timepieces.

Nevertheless, the board at Richard Mille would be delighted with the reception Hamilton has received at Maranello. The new Ferrari driver has caught the imagination of what it could be when the two biggest forces unite for the ultimate glory.

Hamilton shows gratitude to fans

On Wednesday morning, fans gathered in numbers outside Ferrari’s private track in Fiorano. Hamilton appeared amidst the mist, behind the wheel of the SF-23, and the fans cheered in excitement.

Italian journalist Mara Sangiorgio remarked, “In thirteen years I have never seen so many people for the debut of a driver in Fiorano.” Meanwhile, there were fans who even chanted Leclerc’s name.

After his run, Hamilton thanked fans for their presence and support. The Briton’s mother, Carmen Larbalestier, was also present and clicked her son’s photos while he greeted the fans.

Hence, it could be summed up that Hamilton’s first couple of days at Ferrari were a success when it came to fan engagement, and the Italian team creating the anticipation around him was all worth it.