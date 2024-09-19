Lewis Hamilton Flaunts a $465k IWC Watch at the Singapore GP Media Day

Lewis Hamilton is known as someone who enjoys flaunting his looks and accessories during an F1 Grand Prix weekend. He once again stole the show during the Singapore GP’s media day on Thursday by not only sporting a stylish and expensive outfit but also an exquisite $465k IWC watch to the paddock.

The 39-year-old wore the Portugieser Sidérale Scafusia. This is a black-colored watch that has a platinum case. It has a diameter of 46.0 mm. Moreover, it also has a black dial and a black alligator leather strap that has a width of 22.0 mm.

However, that’s not it. The watch also has a 96-hour power reserve, a frequency of 2.5 Hz, and 56 jewels. As per IWC’s official website, the watch “elegantly combines two complications that serve to increase timekeeping precision“.

Hamilton owns some of the most expensive watches from IWC since they have a longstanding partnership of over a decade. It was at the British GP earlier this year that Hamilton celebrated a decade-long partnership with IWC. That partnership will come to an end in 2025 once he moves to Ferrari.

Therefore, while it is no secret that Hamilton loves partnering with IWC, he also partnered with several others for his appearance on media day for the Singapore GP weekend. The 39-year-old wore a blue-colored t-shirt from Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Fall 2024 Collection.

He combined his look with Port Tanger’s Mektoub sunglasses, which cost $325. Last but not least were his boots. He wore Marsèll’s lace-up boots that cost a whopping $1,497. His entire appearance for the Singapore GP media day was designed by independent artist Eric Mcneal.