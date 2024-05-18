Lewis Hamilton Graces Imola GP Track Wearing Accessories Worth $14,910 Along With Prada’s Latest SS24 Collection

Lewis Hamilton yet again grabbed the spotlight after he entered the Imola GP track on Saturday, wearing accessories worth a whopping $14,910. The seven-time world champion flaunted a black Prada cotton raincoat from the company’s latest collection, catching the eye of everyone standing around.

As is the tradition for Hamilton, the #44 driver sported exclusive clothing. This time, the Briton wore a coat that didn’t even have a price tag to it yet. The reason was that it was straight off the runway.

Styled by Indie Artist Eric McNeal, Hamilton wore the look from Prada‘s SS24 Menswear collection. He paired it up with a purple evil eye ring made with yellow gold by Marie Lichtenberg. Sapphires and Diamonds also feature on the ring, which costs a staggering $7,640.

Furthermore, Hamilton also wore a Cartier Yellow Gold, Diamond, and Malachite Les Berlingtos ring, which carries a price tag of $6,400. The Mercedes driver paired it all up with Mishima sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage, which is worth $870. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was also on point with his fashion sense on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton’s fashion is in full swing in Imola

Partnering up with McNeal yet again, Lewis Hamilton was once again spewing fire with his outfit ahead of the practice sessions in Imola. The British driver wore an all-black outfit from the Saul Nash Fall 2024 Menswear collection.

He opted to pair the outfit up with a rectangular frame of sunglasses from Gucci that were worth $420. For the rest of his accessories, the seven-time world champion remained largely understated.

He showcased a jumbo white pearl necklace worth $1,500 from Polite Worldwide. On his wrist, Hamilton wore an IWC Big Pilot AMG G63 watch worth $33,400. Capping it all off, the future Ferrari driver put on a pair of Timberland X Veneda Carter 6-inch boots, which cost $250.