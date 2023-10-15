Lewis Hamilton Has His Knighthood, Max Verstappen Is a Dutch Officer- But Daniel Ricciardo Takes the Cake With His New Title

A big plus of being a sports entity is the various titles and honors that come with being successful. F1 athletes are no stranger to the same, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen already enjoying the perks. And now, Daniel Ricciardo joins them as he, too, has a new title to his name.

In December 2021, seven-time world champion Hamilton received his Knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, officially naming him Sir Lewis Hamilton. The following year, in September, Verstappen also received a royal decoration when the Dutch Minister for Sport awarded him the honor of Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau. And now, the ‘Adopted Son of Texas’ has a prestigious title to his name.

Daniel Ricciardo is now a Kentucky Colonel

Not a lot of drivers on the current F1 grid have had honorary titles come their way, owing to their success in the sport. While Hamilton and Verstappen stood as the only two, Ricciardo has now joined the list after receiving the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel, per an update by a Reddit user. The position is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, handed by the state’s Governor.

To receive the honorary title, one has to achieve significant accomplishments and contribute to the goodwill of civil society. Ricciardo has long had a special connection with America and has often lent his hand towards servicing the community. As such, the Kentucky Colonels found it fit for the Australian to become a member of their group. Apart from this, one can simply donate money or go down to help the group during important events to become a part of the group.

While many famous personalities have been a recipient of the title, people from all sorts of backgrounds can receive the honor based on their deeds. A Kentucky Colonel is ideally a goodwill ambassador of the state and its culture, folklore, traditions, and values.

Ricciardo’s unending love for America

Wherever he goes, Ricciardo seems to develop a strong bond with the locals of a country. When the Aussie is in Italy, he speaks to the media in Italian, making the people fall in love with him in the absence of a homegrown talent. The same is the case when he goes to the U.S. Ricciardo is a fan favorite in America, and he, too, loves the country. It has become a place he increasingly calls home, and often spends his holidays in the country.

The 34-year-old has a mansion in Los Angeles and owns a plethora of trucks in his garage. Having never visited America before becoming an F1 driver, the feeling within Ricciardo is more than just infatuation. He loves cowboy hats and often wears them while roaming around in the paddock. The State of Texas is his favorite place to be, as even the locals consider him to be a native Texan.