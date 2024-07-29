Lewis Hamilton Indicates Losing “Faith” In His Crew as Mercedes Didn’t Relay One Key Information

Lewis Hamilton thought he would win the Belgian GP unopposed when he pitted for the second time. But, George Russell got the better of him with a one-stopper and was coasting towards P1, which angered him. After the Grand Prix, a dejected Hamilton admitted to his disappointment at not being able to trust his strategists.

In the post-race press conference, Hamilton said, “You have to put the faith in the people you work with. I put my faith in my strategists, I should be able to lean on them…. Did I know I was at risk of getting one stopped by my teammate? They didn’t tell me that“.

Hamilton felt his team let him down because they told him he would be able to win the race with a two-stop strategy. This also wasn’t the first time friction between the two drivers developed in the Mercedes garage. But this time, it would be short-lived.

Russell’s one-stop strategy worked wonders for him, at least until the race ended. He got P1, celebrated a 1-2 on the podium with Hamilton on the second step, and was happy overall.

Little did the 26-year-old know that the strategy that got him the win would also go on to take it away just a few hours after the race.

How Russell lost the Belgian GP?

After the end of the Belgian GP, the FIA officials noticed that Russell’s car was underweight, which resulted in disqualification for the #63 driver.

However, after the race, several experts claimed that Russell’s one-stop strategy hurt him. Tire degradation reportedly reduced the weight of his rubber, and hence his car.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft said, “The extra tread wear on the tires due to the 1 Stop coupled with no ‘cool down’ lap to pick up rubber, could have contributed to George’s car being underweight”.

Hamilton became the beneficiary of this ordeal, winning his 105th Grand Prix. His strategy team did not play in his favor, but luck did. But, the seven-time champion will be hoping to rely on his own performances once the summer break ends in three weeks.