F1 Expert Remains Unimpressed by Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen Bounces Back to Winning Positions for Japanese GP

The 2023 Singapore GP saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull lose their winning streak as Carlos Sainz gave Ferrari their first win this season. However, the Japanese GP practices saw Verstappen back on the top, whereas his rival Lewis Hamilton had no improvement. This left Hamilton leaving a hopeless impression on renowned F1 expert Peter Windsor, as the latter opened up on his own YouTube channel.

Advertisement

The race at the Marina Bay Circuit saw a disastrous race weekend for Red Bull as both Verstappen and Sergio Perez went out in Q2. This was the first time since 2018 that both the cars failed to make it to Q3.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1705117211554107558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the Japanese GP practices ensured that the Singapore GP slump was a one-off occasion. This was because of the Dutchman’s back-to-back P1 finish in FP1 and FP2.

Max Verstappen impresses Peter Windsor, while Lewis Hamilton disappoints

Hamilton had sessions to forget on Friday at Suzuka, where he found himself out of the top 10 position in both the free practice sessions. The results left a hugely unwanted impression on F1 expert Peter Windsor.

Talking about this, he said on his own YouTube channel, “We are talking about someone who recently extended his contract. We know how good he is, he is a seven-time world champion. I expected George’s ridiculous crash in Singapore to be a big moment for him. But he currently seems distraught and he seems to have little confidence.”

On the other hand, the F1 expert was full of praise for the Red Bull driver. As the two-time world champion kept his P1 in back-to-back sessions with optimum tire management skills, he took out words of appraisals from the Australian veteran.

Advertisement

Why was Windsor critical of Hamilton?

Coming right from the podium finish in Singapore, Lewis Hamilton had a slump in Japan. The Mercedes driver struggled with pace as he finished the FP1 in P16. His FP2 wasn’t great as well, and he could only see himself in P14 in FP2.

Compared to him, Russell had P13 and P5 finishes in both sessions. This was because the younger Briton managed his tire better than his veteran teammate, believes Windsor.

All in all, the Silver Arrows are still to find the mojo in Japan that they found in Singapore. Therefore, they are still to find ways to get the better of Red Bull and Ferrari before the lights go out in Suzuka.