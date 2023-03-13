Lewis Hamilton Is Not Concerned About Money in New Contract Negotiations With Mercedes

Money is not essential for Lewis Hamilton in his recent contract talks with Mercedes. Despite having the chance to increase his salary, Hamilton has a different target in mind for the upcoming days.

According to reports, the Mercedes star wants more success in the team he’s in and to take a shot at the coveted eighth world championship.

As per Express UK, Simon Lazenby has recently opened up on this. The Sky Sports F1 presenter said that he doesn’t think money is a key factor in the contract negotiation. Lazenby also said that Hamilton wants to make sure he is in the best possible place to hunt for the eighth world title.

Moreover, the presenter further emphasized that the seven-time world champion is no more driven by race wins. It’s a shot at the championship that he’s interested in from here on. This is the only key factor to the Briton’s stay in the German team, feels the Sky Sports personality.

The 2023 F1 season has been the 11th straight season for the British driver with Mercedes. He joined the Brackley-based team from McLaren in 2013 and replaced retirement-bound Michael Schumacher in the process.

Hamilton linked to a move away from Mercedes

The Mercedes ace has recently been linked to a sensational move away from Brackley. The star driver has reportedly shown interest in Ferrari and admitted that he’s a Ferrari fan.

While his F1 future with his current team hangs in balance, the Silver Arrows star once accepted the fact that driving for Ferrari would fulfil his dream in F1.

According to Lazenby, the move might be possible if the Silver Arrows fail to produce back-to-back championship-worthy challengers. Admittedly, the Ferrari challengers have fared better as compared to the W13s or W14s and can potentially help Hamilton lead a championship charge.

What’s next for Lewis Hamilton?

After being denied the record eighth world championship by a few seconds by Max Verstappen in 2021, the 38-year-old came back at it again in 2022. However, he not only failed to unsettle Verstappen but also finished the torrid season in P6.

Despite the tough last season, things didn’t change for the Silver Arrows in 2023. As the team saw Hamilton and Russell finish the opening race in Bahrain in lowly P5 and P7, respectively, the future doesn’t look good for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton at all.

