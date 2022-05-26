“Lewis Hamilton is one of the few people to own this exclusive $1 million dollar car”- Seven time World Champion’s LaFerrari is just one of 500 models to be built

Lewis Hamilton has spent most of his career with Mercedes but a million dollar Ferrari is part of his most valuable car collection.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, after spending his entire career up to then with McLaren. Together with the Silver Arrows, he made history that will leave behind an unparalleled legacy in F1.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Brit has won six World Title with the German outfit. Off track, he’s mostly seen driving Mercedes cars, mainly because he’s a driver for an F1 constructor, and he has commitments.

However, what a lot of people don’t know is that Hamilton is a huge Ferrari fan! He is the owner of a LaFerrari car, which only had 499 other models built. It’s exclusivity means that the car’s cost is also very high. It’s reported that the LaFerrari Hamilton owns is valued at $1.2 million.

Hamilton is a owner of several super and luxury cars. According to sources, the 37-year old’s car collection has a value of about $16 million. The most expensive car he owns is a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, which costs $5 million.

Lewis Hamilton finally finding his feet with the W13 in 2022?

Hamilton’s 2022 didn’t go off to a great start. In particular, his outings in Saudi Arabia and Imola left everyone shocked, since no one has seen the seven-time World Champion struggle as much in a car before.

However, after watching him in Barcelona last weekend, it’s safe to say that he knows what he’s doing. A first lap incident saw him pit for a tyre change, and he rejoined the track in 19th place. In a Mercedes W13 that isn’t the best car on the grid, he charged his way up the field thereafter, finishing the race P5.

It earned him plenty of plaudits, and people still feel that Hamilton will be back to his best before long. To make his way up the standings however, the Brit has to outperform his teammate George Russell, who has been incredibly consistent throughout the year.

The next round of F1 takes place in Monaco this weekend. Hamilton will be hoping for a good performance that closes the gap to his teammate, going into the Principality.

