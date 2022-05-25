“Lando Norris got to drive a $1.4 million car before it was launched”- Inside the McLaren star’s insane and luxurious collection of supercars

At the young age of 22, Lando Norris is one of Formula 1’s biggest stars, and boats a luxurious lifestyle away from the racing tracks.

Norris signed as a junior driver for McLaren in 2017, and has been a part of the outfit ever since. In 2019, was promoted to the McLaren F1 seat, after the departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso. Current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was his teammate that year.

Upon signing his first professional contract with them, Norris was given the option of choosing a ‘company car’ to take home. McLaren has some of the most luxurious and fast cars out there, and the young Brit had a wide variety to choose from.

You’re not going to be able to miss me in Tesco’s carpark with this. Thanks for the new ride @McLarenAuto 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/LGMQGEyuYi — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 3, 2019

Norris chose to take possession of the McLaren 570S coupe. It has a 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces a top speed of 204 mph. At the age of just 19, he became the owner of car that was worth $150,000.

It’s definitely a car that’s not as fast as the F1 cars which Norris get’s to drive on race weekends. However, it gives him something spectacular to drive around on, when he’s not racing.

Other cars owned by McLaren star Lando Norris

Norris also owns other McLaren cars other than the 570S coupe. His collection also includes a McLaren 720 S. It has a 4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 710 horsepower. It can travel from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and clocks a top speed of 211 mph.

Another car he has in McLaren car collection is the GT. It has a similar engine to that of the 720s, and can reach a top speed of 209 mph. The GT travel from 0-60 mph in under three seconds.

According to CA Knowledge, Norris also owns cars of other companies which are even more luxurious and valuable. He has three cars that cost more than $1 million- a Rolls Royce Wraith, a McLaren 720S and V12 powered Lamborghini Aventador.

Other than that, the 22-year old is also the owner of a Mercedes-AMG ($790,000), a Ferrari F8 ($590,000) and also an Audi, Land Rover and Jaguar.

However, the most prized car (other than an F1 car of course) which he rode was the McLaren Elva.

When Norris got behind the wheel of a $1.4 million car before it was launched

The McLaren Elva was one of the most exclusive cars made by the British manufacturers. They produced just a 149 of these, and Norris got to drive one of them before it even hit the stores.

This hyper car, not only looks nice, but was an absolute beast in terms of speed. It could reach 0-60 mph in under three seconds. He took part in it’s test drive around the Silverstone circuit, with Sky Sports Pundit Johnny Herbert.

We asked Lando Norris to test drive the Elva for the final stage of the car’s development. Find out how he reacts to one of the most visceral and immersive driving experiences we’ve ever created…whilst he tries to stick to his script. pic.twitter.com/hvK8igtIic — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) October 21, 2020

However, it wasn’t a very smooth test run, as he lost control of the $1.4 million dollar McLaren at Maggots and Beckets, and went off onto the gravel! Thankfully, neither of them were harmed.