Lewis Hamilton Is Sticking to His Word and “Calling BS” In Brad Pitt F1 Film

When filming and production for the upcoming F1-themed movie began, Lewis Hamilton prioritized making it as realistic as possible. As it turns out, he is pulling out all the stops to ensure his word holds up. Damson Idris, who plays the main supporting role in the film, reveals that Hamilton flags everything he feels isn’t something one would see in a real race.

In an interview, Idris detailed how Hamilton has an eye for perfection. “He’s calling BS on anything that we pull out. And making sure that the integrity of Formula 1 is upheld,” he said.

Hans Zimmer reveals that he is the film score producer for the Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton. #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/SY8ScaqsNT — Christoffer Lindén (@F1Christoffer) June 29, 2024

Idris also praised the seven-time World Champion’s quality of bringing out the best in others. He wants the movie – titled F1 – to represent life and how F1 should look in the future. Plus, Idris’ presence in the film was representative of Hamilton’s mission to improve diversity in the realm of motorsports.

Innovatively speaking, Idris added that the movie will turn a lot of heads. It will look expensive, and Idris believes that people would want to create something similar in the future.

He remained mum on the story, as to avoid spoilers but Hamilton once gave insights into important elements of this much-awaited movie.

Hamilton revealed Las Vegas would play a crucial role in the F1 film

In December 2023, Hamilton revealed an important aspect of the F1 movie. The Las Vegas circuit, which made its debut on the calendar last year is set to play an important role in the story’s narrative.

Furthermore, Hamilton stated that the crew was working on making the movie a true reflection of the “legendary sport.”

The fact that Brad Pitt was driving an actual car on track makes his new F1 movie 10x coolerpic.twitter.com/F9xGT3Bi4h — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 7, 2024

They want to show elements from both the old and new era of F1 and are leaving no stone unturned in the process.

Appealing largely to American audiences, the future Ferrari driver also detailed his want for more races in the US. Till that remains a dream, Hamilton hopes F1 will play its part in extending the presence of the sport in America, and the rest of the world.