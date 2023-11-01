Lewis Hamilton Justifies His Bad Habit: “I Like Being on the Edge”

For F1 fans across the planet, Lewis Hamilton making a grand entrance with his impeccable fashion sense is no news. The Briton often rides through the paddock on his scooter, as it looks to be a means of saving both his time and energy. However, the same is not the case when it comes to any other commitment of the 38-year-old.

Whenever Hamilton has to go and attend an event or catch a flight, the seven-time world champion is either late or makes it just in time. Addressing the same, GP Fans quotes Hamilton as he revealed the reason behind him not working on improving the habit.

“I’m always late. I’m on time when I have to get into my car. But if I go to the airport, I’m late. I like being on the edge, the feeling of being in a hurry.”

Given his long-standing affiliation with the world of speed, the ‘bad habit’ could be a way of getting some ‘cheap thrills’ for Hamilton. It might play a role in keeping the Briton on his toes. While the seemingly unnecessarily hectic lifestyle might not give way for Hamilton to have an active social life, the reality is quite different.

Despite his quirk, Lewis Hamilton enjoys an engaging social life

Being an F1 driver invites a lot of traveling, which keeps the drivers away from friends and family for a prolonged period. Hamilton also has to go through the same but has not let it get in the way of his friendship with his closest two friends, who have been with him since his school days. Additionally, the global icon has made several friends belonging at the top of their respective fields.

As the off-season commences, Hamilton has an equally busy schedule as when the F1 season is underway. Standing as one of the most influential drivers on the grid, the Briton attends a plethora of events when racing breaks for a season. He attends fashion events with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Pharell Williams while also going out on dinners with Robert De Niro and his son. British-American fencing champion Miles Chamley-Watson, soccer star Neymar Jr., and NBA GOAT LeBron James are also some of the names with whom Hamilton shares a deep friendship.