Lewis Hamilton Left With Just One Complaint After Viral Golf Session With Lando Norris

As it turns out, Lewis Hamilton is now golf buddies with Lando Norris. The two McLaren prodigies shared the course in an unprecedented sight for the F1 world, as the two Brits posted pictures of the event.

However, under his post, Lewis Hamilton snuck in the problem he had during the time spent with the 23-year-old driver. While Hamilton snuck in his comment, his post was flooded with comments from fans left stunned by the rare sight. The picture of the two soon went viral as the odd duo smiled along.

Lewis Hamilton has one problem with Lando Norris

Sometime in the latter half of last season, Norris caught the shutterbug. The driver carried his camera with him anywhere and even opened a separate account, lando.jpg, for his talented photography. This account also inspired other drivers across the league, including Daniel Ricciardo.

However, it turns out Norris didn’t take any special BTS with Hamilton. The 7-time champion commented, “Didn’t get the lando.jpg treatment…” Did Norris forget his camera, or was he too nervous to get goofy with his idol? We’ll never know. Or, if Lewis keeps an eye on the account, he could be met with a pleasant surprise.

Is Hamilton really that good at golf?

Last season, Hamilton joined NFL legend Tom Brady to play golf ahead of the Miami GP. Despite not having played golf in three years, Hamilton was willing to take a swing during the closest-to-the-pin event. After viewing one of his shots, he jokingly conceded that his true calling remained “driving on the track.” Later, the tables turned in his favor when he landed an impressive pitch shot just a few feet away.

Since then, it looks like Hamilton has been brushing up on his skills as Lando Norris had revealed being shell-shocked at his competition’s talents. He rocked up.” Going into the technicalities of it all, Norris concluded by saying he had a great swing.

Improvements are made off the track for Hamilton, as the champ waits for changes to be made on the track. As the two drivers blow off steam from their horrific starts to the season, maybe we’ll see more of this new friendship.