“It’s been eight years I’ve been with them” – Pierre Gasly eager to move away from the shadow of Red Bull and seek greener pastures elsewhere

“It’s been eight years I’ve been with them” – Pierre Gasly hints 2022 is the last season with AlphaTauri as he eyes a move to a ‘Big 4’ outfit.

Pierre Gasly is a potential world champion in-the-making, but this will not become a reality as long as he is in AlphaTauri. The team is good, and value-for-money, but not championship-winning material.

No wonder why Gasly is already thinking of his move away from the Italian team, and it needs to be a big one. Being the best of the rest, he wants to move to a team that can enable him to at least compete for the world title.

“I think it’s going to be a key move.

“We’ll have to see what the view of Red Bull is over the next few years because now it’s been eight years I’ve been with them. It’s a long time and obviously at the moment they have a very competitive car.

“I need to see what they are going to do with Max and how they move forward, but obviously I need to think also about my career.

“I’m still very young, I’m 25, but my goal is to be in the first seat once these guys [top teams] are going to look at who can be a replacement.

“I was ninth in the Drivers’ Championship. All of the eight guys ahead of me are the drivers who are running for the four best constructors.

“That’s why it’s important for me to show that if there is a free seat, I should be the first choice.”

PRE SEASON WORK ⏳⚔️🛡 pic.twitter.com/9L4eJVgjZ3 — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) January 21, 2022

Pierre Gasly to Red Bull?

Gasly was previously racing for the senior Red Bull team, but did not have a good experience, and was subsequently ‘demoted’. They currently have a strong duo in Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, but the Frenchman is nevertheless hoping for a 2023 seat.

“First of all, my priority is Red Bull, but at the moment, they have decided to continue with Sergio.

“I don’t know what they’re going to plan. They’re saying probably 2023 there could be an option, so yeah, I’ll try to put myself in the best position for that.”

Also Read “It can change how you’re perceived in public”: Alpha Tauri star Pierre Gasly opens up about how F1 media can damage a driver’s reputation